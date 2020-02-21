FIELDALE, Va. — Officials ruled as homicides the deaths of Krystal Anne McReynolds and her unborn child, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia.
McReynolds, 34, of Bassett, Va., died as the result of a gunshot wound to the face Tuesday night, and maternal trauma was determined to be the cause of death for her unborn child, the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said in a news release. Reynolds was about four to five months pregnant, authorities said.
Thomas Christopher McDowell, 35, of Fieldale, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of McReynolds and use of a firearm during the commission of murder. The sheriff’s office said it is working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to determine if any more charges or upgraded charges will be filed in the unborn child's death.
McDowell is being held in the Henry County Jail without bail.
Authorities have not released a possible motive or said how Mcdowell knew McReynolds.
