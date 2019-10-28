GREENSBORO — At its Monday morning hearing in Greensboro, a U.S. House subcommittee learned that the only effective way to combat human trafficking involves close cooperation between police investigators and the nonprofit groups that aid trafficking victims.

The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism that includes Greensboro Congressman Mark Walker as its lead Republican met for about 80 minutes and heard from four witnesses about the need for cooperation between police at all levels of government and so called "nongovernmental organizations."

“Partnership and collaboration is the only way you can investigate this crime,” Special Agent Carl Wall II of Raleigh told the panel that consisted of Walker and Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y. committee chairman. “This crime is like no other.”

Wall, who heads the State Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking unit, told the congressmen that nonprofit groups both alert agencies to victims who otherwise go unnoticed and provide essential services that help victims break free of enslavement or other forms of servitude.

Walker said the hearing, which began shortly after 9 a.m., was the first such congressional proceeding hosted by the Greensboro area since 1921. It was held in the Old County Courthouse in the Guilford County Board of Commissioners' meeting room.

State Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Tex., also had been expected to attend but was unable to make travel connections.

The crime of human trafficking includes the exploitation of people either for commercial sex or for their work in low-paying jobs in the underground economy.

Other witnesses who testified included Col. Aundrea Azelton of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office; Charlotte-based federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Ronnie Martinez; and Christine Shaw Long who heads the N.C. Commission on Human Trafficking.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

