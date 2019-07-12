GREENSBORO — A second man has been charged in a June 11 shooting that left a woman dead.
Paul Mykie Gilmore, 30, no address listed, was arrested Thursday at a bus stop in Columbus, Ohio, Greensboro police said in a news release. He is being held in the Franklin County Correctional Center in Ohio.
Gilmore is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Mamie Yvonne Martin, Greensboro police said.
Officers responding to a shooting call about 5:10 p.m. on June 11 at the Cavalier Inn, 312 W. JJ Drive, found Martin with gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
Gilmore also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He was also wanted on charges not connected to the killing — two counts of assault on a female and four counts of assault on a government official.
He is the second person charged in Martin's death.
Last month, authorities arrested 18-year-old Leon Mandell Brimley, 18, in Durham.
He, too, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Brimley is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.