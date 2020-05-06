A Mount Airy man was arrested Wednesday after investigators found his girlfriend buried on his property, authorities said.
Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, of Woodville Church Road was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, 28, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. Shaw was being held Wednesday night in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.
Surry County sheriff's deputies went to the 100 block of Woodville Church Road after they received a report that Ashburn was missing, the sheriff's office said.
Shaw had reported Ashburn missing in the early morning hours Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Ashburn and Shaw had been living together at the home on Woodville Church Road.
Shaw provided information about Ashburn to investigators that led detectives to Ashburn's body, which had been buried on the property, the sheriff's office said.
The incident resulted from an argument between Ashburn and Shaw, the sheriff's office said.
