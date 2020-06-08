GREEN LEVEL - Authorities are looking for a Chapel Hill man in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of the man's cousin, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of James Bowell Road in Green Level about 5:50 p.m. Sunday and found Lavarus Deleon Atwater, 29, had been shot to death, the release said.
Investigators said they developed probable cause to charge the victim’s cousin, Rahmil Dimitris Ingram, 27, of Chapel Hill, with murder.
Ingram is a convicted felon and is considered armed and dangerous, the release said. Residents should not attempt to approach him.
Ingram is known to frequent locations in Alamance, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties.
Deputies ask anyone who has seen Ingram or knows his whereabouts to call 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.
