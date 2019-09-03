A Winston-Salem man was arrested in High Point and charged with stabbing a 31-year-old man to death in the parking lot of a grocery store last week.
Joseph Anthony Hannah, 31, of Walsh Street was taken into custody at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Henley Street in High Point. Officers chased him briefly before arresting him. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Police say Hannah stabbed Dorrell Queshane Brayboy to death in the parking lot of Food Lion on New Walkertown Road after an argument between the two.
Julie Sims, a witness to the stabbing, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Brayboy was with two young children when he was stabbed.
Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that the man had children and that they, along with Brayboy’s girlfriend, were at the hospital after the stabbing.
The children and the girlfriend were not injured.
Winston-Salem police have not released any other details about the incident, including a possible motive.
Brayboy was convicted as a teenager of killing NBA-star Chris Paul’s grandfather.
He served 12½ years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Forsyth Superior Court on May 20, 2005. Brayboy and four other teenagers were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nathaniel Jones, 61. Jones was found Nov. 15, 2002, bound, gagged and beaten to death in the carport of his home in the 900 block of Moravia Street in Winston-Salem.
Jones was Paul’s grandfather. Paul played basketball at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University. He now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Capt. Steve Tollie of the Winston-Salem Police Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment. An arrest warrant for Hannah was not available at the magistrate’s office.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
