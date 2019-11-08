A Thomasville man is charged with murder in the death of another Thomasville man found dead in his home Wednesday afternoon.
Bennie Vines, 58, was the victim of what police described as homicidal violence. Officers reported finding the man's body inside his home at 513-A Afton St. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported an open door.
Sylvester Dejesus Thompson was charged Thursday night after a traffic stop by Thomasville officers.
He was placed in the Davidson County jail with no bond allowed. His first court date is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Anyone with more information about Vines' death is asked to call thomasville police at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
