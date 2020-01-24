A High Point man jailed since 2018 in the kidnapping and either physical or sexual assault of five women, including a 14-year-old girl, is expected to get out of jail now that a judge changed the conditions of his $5.5 million bond.
Michael Dean Myers, 33, of the 600 block of Sink Lake Road in High Point is charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted first-degree rape, one count of statutory sex offense and other sexual offenses, including second-degree rape. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, felony assault by strangulation and armed robbery. Indictments and other court documents say that the alleged incidents happened between Feb. 23 and March 25 of 2018.
Among the allegations, he is accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl who was walking down the street, dragging her to his car and forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Authorities allege he also tried to run a woman over with a car when she tried to escape from an assault.
Myers denied the allegations during an interview with High Point police, court documents show.
Since his arrest, Myers has been held at the Guilford County jail. But on Thursday, Judge Todd Burke, a Forsyth County judge who was presiding over Guilford County Superior Court in High Point, unsecured Myers’ bond. The action meant Myers could sign out of the jail with the promise to appear in court. If he doesn’t show up at any court hearing, he would be financially responsible for the bond amount.
Under secured bond, a criminal defendant or a family member has to put up cash, property or hire a bails bondsman to get released from jail.
Late Friday afternoon, Myers was awaiting release from the jail, officials said. However, he was still listed in the online jail roster later in the evening and no one could be reached at the jail at that point to confirm his status.
Burke, Forsyth County’s senior resident Superior Court judge, could not be reached Friday for comment on the case.
On Thursday, Burke heard a motion to dismiss filed by Myers’ attorney, Michael Troutman, alleging that delays in setting a trial had violated his client’s constitutional rights to a speedy trial. Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Lori Wickline opposed the motion, arguing that when she took on the case in early 2019 she also had several, older murder trials lined up and that prosecutors were negotiating with Myers over a plea deal until he rejected it in September.
Burke denied the motion to dismiss after hearing arguments from both sides, but ruled that Myers’ bond be unsecured.
Wickline said Thursday that Burke also ordered the district attorney’s investigators to obtain sworn affidavits from the five alleged victims saying they want to continue the prosecution. If they are unable to get the affidavits or the alleged victims decline to sign them, the investigators are supposed to write a report. The affidavits and the report are to be turned over to Troutman.
The investigators have 30 days to get the affidavits, Wickline said.
The trial for Myers is now set for the week of Sept. 14. Wickline said Thursday that Burke told the attorneys in open court that one of the reasons he unsecured the bond was because an earlier trial date could not be scheduled.
Troutman declined to comment when reached at his office on Thursday.
In an affidavit seeking a search warrant against Myers, investigators said a 14-year-old girl told police detectives that a man later identified as Myers followed her while she was walking down Redding Street on Feb. 23, 2018. When she got to a fence on Southern Place just before Courtesy Road, the man got out of the vehicle, knocked her to the ground and tried to drag her to his car. She kicked the man, who attempted to rape her, according to the document.
The assailant picked up a rock or brick and threatened to hit her with it. At that point, she stopped struggling and the man forced her to perform oral sex while he held her by the hair. He also choked her, according to the affidavit. The man let her go and she ran to a family friend’s house.
The next day, a 33-year-old woman who worked as a prostitute said a man picked her up in an SUV and drove her to the 2100 block of South Elm Street, where he assaulted her and forced her to perform oral sex. She broke free and the man chased her down in his car. He caught her and again forced her to perform oral sex. Then, according to the affidavit, he knocked her to the ground and hit her several times.
That same day, High Point police responded to a third report, this time of an attempted sex offense. A 29-year-old woman who also was a prostitute told police that a man in a light blue or gray SUV asked if she needed a ride. She accepted and asked him to take her to a hotel.
The man pulled the car over soon after and started to choke her. While choking her, he demanded that the woman perform oral sex on him. She pushed him and was able to get out.
The man tried to run her over with his car as she ran away, according to the affidavit.
In another court document, the woman wrote that she had mistakenly picked Myers out in a photo lineup. However, the charges against him in connection to her alleged assault are still pending, and there is no indication that prosecutors have dismissed them.
According to indictments, Myers is also accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on March 15, 2018.
He is also accused of grabbing the woman by the throat and hair.
On March 25, 2018, indictments allege that he kidnapped a 47-year-old woman. According to the affidavit for the search warrant, she told police that she was walking down South Elm Street when Myers approached her in his SUV. He asked her if she needed a ride and she accepted.
Once she got in, Myers sped up and made a sudden left turn onto Cassell Street. According to court documents, the woman said Myers was driving so fast he almost lost control. He slammed on the brakes and hit the woman in the face. She got out her pocketknife and swung at him, forcing him out of the car. Then she got in the driver’s seat and drove away.
Wickline said that Burke ordered Myers to not have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses in the case.
He also has to check in with Guilford County Court Services, which manages defendants who are out on pre-trial release.
I cannot imagine why a competent judge would allow someone like this to walk among us.
This isn’t the fault of the judge, but of the district attorney’s office.
Why would they just sit on a case like this and not move forward with prosecution knowing that defendants have a right to a speedy trial?
Even if this guy is guilty, which he probably is, it doesn’t change the fact that he has rights and the government needs to actually convict him of the crime in order to keep him locked up.
Look no further than this incompetent judge to understand why our legal system fails.
