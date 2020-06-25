GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist injured in a hit-and-run crash June 13 died from his injuries Tuesday.
Jimmy Alan Brown, 65, of Asheboro died at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, the Highway Patrol said.
An initial news release said troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 62 at the intersection with Branson Mill Road about 4 p.m. June 13.
Brown was forced to make an evasive maneuver when a car failed to stop for a sign on Branson Mill Road, Highway Patrol said.
Highway Patrol describes the crash as a hit-and-run and says the driver of the car involved did not remain at the scene. The vehicle is possibly a four-door burgundy passenger car with out-of-state tags.
A suspect has yet to be named or arrested.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Highway Patrol by calling 336-334-5500.
