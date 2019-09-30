GREENSBORO — An employee beaten during a morning robbery at a motel last week died Monday, and a 28-year-old Greensboro man now faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, of Greensboro, was assaulted at about 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Rodeway Inn and Suites at 3117 Cedar Park Road.
Divine Shakim Weaver is charged in Suthar's death. Weaver is also charged with kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.
More than 20 minutes passed after the call was dispatched before a police officer arrived at the motel. That officer then asked for paramedics and firefighters to also be dispatched. “Bleeding from head,” the event report reads, adding that it was serious bleeding.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Thursday that there were no available officers in the area, so 911 operators had to dispatch officers from other districts across the city.
The motel worker who called 911 from the office was not the victim, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
With regard to the motel robbery and the fact that there were no cars available in the district and it took20 minutes to respond.
First usually when there are not cars available in a district the communication center will move a car that is free from another district to the edge of the district that does not have a free car. Was this done.
Second how was the responding car dispatched? Was it a emergency code three dispatch or a normal non emergency code one?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.