BURLINGTON — Two more people have been charged in a Jan. 30 shooting that left one person injured and a 16-year-old dead.
Eighteen-year-old Geki Rahmel Gwynn and 19-year-old Nasia Kawan Kimber McAdoo, both of Burlington, were arrested today, police said in a news release.
Gwynn is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said. McAdoo is being held on a $60,000 secure bail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
A third person was arrested the day after the shooting. Makai Jacobi Steele, 18, no address listed, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said previously. He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bail.
Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 30 to the 100 block of East Holt Street in reference to a shooting.
A 16-year-old boy died at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the teenager, who they said lived in Burlington. Torrance Daye Jr., 21, also of Burlington, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-229-3500 or call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
