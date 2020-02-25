Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, will stay in prison while state prosecutors appeal a court decision vacating their murder convictions in the death of Corbett’s husband, Jason, in Davidson County.
The N.C. Supreme Court on Monday granted a temporary stay of the N.C. Court of Appeals ruling on Feb. 4 that overturned the murder convictions and ordered a new trial. The stay prevents any new trial for the two from proceeding in Davidson Superior Court while the appeal process is underway. The N.C. Attorney General’s Office has said it would file a notice of appeal soon.
Corbett, 36, and Martens, 70, are each serving 20 to 25 years in prison after a Davidson County jury convicted them both of second-degree murder in August 2017.
A three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the their murder convictions, concluding that the trial judge made errors that deprived them of getting a fair trial in Davidson Superior Court.
The split ruling gave the state attorney general’s office the right to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
Jason Corbett was an Irish businessman living in the United States with Molly, his second wife, and his two children from his first marriage.
The case drew national and international attention. Irish journalists traveled to Lexington to cover the monthlong trial and ABC’s “20/20” and CBS’s “48 Hours” news programs have both featured the case.
In 2008, Jason Corbett, 39, had hired Molly Martens to travel from Tennessee, where she lived, to Ireland to take care of his children, Sarah and Jack, after his first wife died. Jason and Molly began dating and then married in 2011, moving to the U.S. and settling in an upscale golf community in Davidson County.
Four years later, on Aug. 2, 2015, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies, responding to a 911 call, found Jason Corbett’s nude body in the master bedroom of the couple’s house.
Davidson County prosecutors alleged Molly Corbett and Martens, a former FBI agent, brutally beat Jason to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. A medical examiner testified that Jason Corbett had been hit in the head at least 12 times and that his skull had been crushed.
But Molly Corbett and her father claimed self-defense. Martens testified during the trial that he and his wife had traveled from Tennessee to visit their daughter and had stayed overnight in a guest bedroom in the basement.
Martens said that on Aug. 2, 2015, he woke up to noise from upstairs, grabbed the Louisville Slugger that he had brought as a gift for grandson Jack and followed the sounds into the master bedroom.
There, he testified, he saw Jason with his hands around Molly’s neck.
Then Jason put Molly in a chokehold, and according to Martens, repeatedly threatened to kill her and Martens. Martens said that began a life-and-death struggle in which he hit Jason repeatedly as Jason dragged Molly from the bedroom into an adjacent bathroom and then back into the bedroom. Molly told authorities that she tried to hit Jason with the paving brick.
The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that Superior Court Judge David Lee made several decisions about evidence that prevented Corbett and Martens from mounting an effective defense.
Lee was wrong, the court ruled, to exclude statements that Jack and Sarah made to social workers with the Union County Department of Social Services and Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. In those statements, the children said Jason was emotionally and physically abusive to Molly. Prosecutors contend the children later recanted those statements.
The court also ruled that Lee should have excluded testimony from Stuart James, a national expert in bloodstain-pattern analysis, particularly in regard to stains he had not confirmed were actually blood.
And, the appellate panel said, Lee should not have given an instruction on what is known as the aggressor doctrine to the jury, under which defendants cannot raise a claim of self-defense if there is sufficient evidence that they might have been the aggressor. The appellate court ruled that state prosecutors did not present any evidence that contradicted Martens’ version of events.
It could take a year or more for the N.C. Supreme Court to rule on the state’s appeal.
