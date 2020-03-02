Guilford County drug seizure

Authorities seized 331 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 30 pounds THC concentrate/wax in Greensboro on Saturday.

GREENSBORO — Authorities on Saturday seized 331 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 30 pounds THC concentrate/wax — a concentrated form of cannabis — according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Both carry an estimated street value of $1.5 million, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation, which involved the Specialized Enforcement Unit of the sheriff’s office and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, involved interstate trafficking of narcotics, according to the release.

North Carolina was not the intended destination of the drugs, and its seizure disrupted the supply of narcotics along the East Coast, the release said.

Citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, authorities released no additional information.

