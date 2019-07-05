GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men in connection with thefts Tuesday at two dollar stores.
The men are suspected of taking items from the Dollar General on Hicone Road about 7:25 p.m. before fleeing in a black 2002 Ford Explorer, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The same three men are wanted in connection with a larceny 30 minutes earlier, shortly before 7 p.m., at the Dollar General on Yanceyville Street, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on these or similar thefts is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.