GREENSBORO — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Biscuitville at gunpoint just as the eatery opened Saturday morning.
Officers responded about 5:40 a.m. to the Biscuitville at 1001 E. Bessemer Ave. for a reported robbery, police said in a news release. Witnesses told police two armed men robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Biscuitville President Kathie Niven said in a news release that, "Most importantly, our team and guests are okay and no one was hurt."
She added that the restaurant's team decided to remain open for the day.
Police said the two suspects left in a silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.
