Greensboro — Police charged four people Saturday under the city's Stay At Home order, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
The men, from a Charlotte-based religious group called Love Life, were protesting outside of a Greensboro abortion clinic. The men were doing a Facebook live video, talking about speaking with a man near the clinic, when an officer approached them at a location on Randleman Road. The officer asked them to return to their vehicles, but they refused and were charged, according to the Facebook live video and police.
The order, issued jointly by the cities of Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County, only allows for "essential travel."
Jason Oesterreich, 42, of Locust; Justin Reeder, 34, of Huntersville; Carl Ubinas, 52, of Mooresville; and Isaiah Burner, 23, of Statesville were charged with violating the order, Glenn said. Oesterreich, Reeder and Ubinas also were arrested and each charged with resist, delay, obstruct public officer, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.