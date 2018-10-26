GREENSBORO — Police charged two men today in the robbery of a T-Mobile store.
James Ross Inman, 30, and Shaquan Milik Eason, 24, both of Greensboro, are each charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping, and two counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery call at the T-Mobile store at 2103 Pyramids Village Blvd. Police said two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the store.