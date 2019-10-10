MEBANE — Authorities charged a Mebane man Thursday with 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Alexander Vincent Davis, 21, of 1862 Billy T Trail was jailed on $1 million bail on the charges, which are all third-degree felonies, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Davis was arrested Thursday after deputies searched his residence after receiving information from the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Data System that child pornography was being sent to that address, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's Cpl. T. Ray in the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.

