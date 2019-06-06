Police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store Thursday morning.
A man in a black ski mask walked into the Buy and Go at 5595 Shattalon Drive about 1:45 a.m., police said.
Pointing a black handgun at a clerk, the man demanded money from the cash register, police said. After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer, the man walked out of the business going east.
A police dog was called in and located a track, police said. However, based on the track, it appears the man had a vehicle waiting for him at a nearby business.
Police ask anyone with information to call 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. They can also go to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.