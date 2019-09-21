Updated at 9:38 a.m.
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday.
Khalil Tyrone Jones, 22, of High Point, was found around 2:10 p.m. in the road in the 500 block of Wise Avenue, police said in a news release.
Police say Jones was shot in the back and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
This marks the 12th homicide in the city this year and the second since Monday. In that shooting, 17-year-old Deanthony J. Little was killed. Police are looking for 24-year-old Isaiah E. Rorie who they believe was the shooter.
