Updated at 9:38 a.m.

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday.

Khalil Tyrone Jones, 22, of High Point, was found around 2:10 p.m. in the road in the 500 block of Wise Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police say Jones was shot in the back and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

This marks the 12th homicide in the city this year and the second since Monday. In that shooting, 17-year-old Deanthony J. Little was killed. Police are looking for 24-year-old Isaiah E. Rorie who they believe was the shooter.

HIGH POINT — A man died Friday after being shot in the back on a High Point road, police said. 

At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Wise Avenue near Sharon Street and found the man lying in the road near a moped. 

Paramedics took the man to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he died, police said. 

His name is being withheld until family is notified. 

Officers said additional information will not be released while they interview witnesses.

