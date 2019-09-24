Michael Keith Abernathy Jr.

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Greensboro Police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Michael Keith Abernathy Jr., 25, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers. He is wanted for breaking and entering, larceny and resist, delay, obstructing a public officer.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

