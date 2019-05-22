GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man wanted in a May 15 deadly shooting outside a BP gas station in Greensboro was arrested in South Carolina on Tuesday.
Taheem Timothy Jermaine Humphrey, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Furmann Leshawn Bailey, also of Greensboro, stated a Greensboro Police Department news release. He is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Humphrey at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday without incident at a house in Lancaster, S.C.
Police did not say how investigators connected Humphrey to Bailey's death.
Police responded at 7:33 p.m. on May 15 to the gas station at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound.
Humphey remains in custody in South Carolina pending extradition.
The investigation remains ongoing.