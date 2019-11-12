GRAHAM — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted in a deadly double shooting in Haw River on Monday night should be considered armed and dangerous.
At 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to 2092 Payne Road in Haw River in reference to two people found dead from gunshot wounds, a sheriff's office news release stated. This is being investigated as a double homicide.
Authorities are looking for the suspect, 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez, address unknown. He is 6 feet 1, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Ramirez is believed to be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup truck with N.C. registration YC7394. The truck is beige in color with a single brown stripe down the side. It is primer in color on the front and top.
If seen, do not approach Ramirez, and call 911.
