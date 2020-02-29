Curtis Watlington

REIDSVILLE — A 23-year-old Reidsville man wanted in connection with his brother's killing early Saturday has turned himself in, authorities said this evening.

Curtis Tyrell Watlington, who was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, turned himself in at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Reidsville police said in a news release. Watlington is being held without bail in the Rockingham County jail. He has a first court appearance on Monday, police said.

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Warriner Street for a shooting and found an injured Derris Watlington, also of Reidsville. Police said he died from his injuries at a local hospital. Police did not have Derris Watlington's age.

Police said Curtis Watlington was last seen driving a Kia Spectra, with N.C. registration ZVN-9635, and he could be in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

