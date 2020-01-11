CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a 27-year-old man and two teenagers Friday in connection with shots fired at off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Emily Bishop and her husband during a Dec. 27 attempted robbery in south Charlotte.
Bishop fired her department-issued gun after multiple people approached the couple in a south Charlotte parking lot just after midnight and tried to rob her husband at gunpoint, according to a police department news release. At least one of them "returned fire before fleeing," police said in the release.
Bishop and her husband were not hurt. A 17-year-old juvenile suspect was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.
The attempted robbery and shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Waterford Tide Loop, off Johnston Road and Pineville-Matthews Road.
Working with the State Bureau of Investigation, police late Friday said they arrested 27-year-old Devin Clayton Jacobs, 19-year-old Edwin Herrera and a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the case.
Each was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police haven't specified how many of the suspects they believe fired shots.
Bishop was placed on administrative leave after the incident, which is standard procedure whenever an officer discharges his or her weapon, the police department said. She was hired on June 18, 2018, and is assigned as a patrol officer in the Freedom Division, according to the department.
The SBI now leads investigations of all shootings by Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers, a protocol established by Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III.
At the end of the SBI's investigation into the case, the police department's Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation "to ensure CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident," according to the police department release.
