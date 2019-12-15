GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a robbery at business this afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.  

At 5:36 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at MetroPCS at 3500 Summit Ave. A man entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cellular phones, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

