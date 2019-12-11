A Winston-Salem man is dead after an argument Tuesday night with another man escalated into a stabbing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers went around 9:49 p.m. to the house at 2802 Trent St. after getting a call about a stabbing there, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Daniel Byrd, of the home, inside with a stab wound, police said.

Forsyth County EMS took Byrd to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Investigators determined Byrd's death stemmed from an argument he had with 57-year-old Luther Sterling Rayson Jr., and that Rayson stabbed Byrd, police said. Rayson is also listed as living at 2802 Trent St., according to police documents.

Investigators arrested Rayson, charging him with first-degree murder. 

Byrd is the 27th person killed in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 25 people killed in the city through the same time period in 2018. 

Authorities ask anyone with information about Byrd's death to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

