Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

File photo

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Randleman Road restaurant.

Officers responded at 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of an aggravated assault in the parking lot of Stephanie's Restaurant at 2507 Randleman Road, police said in a news release.

Officers found a 52-year-old man who had been shot. EMS took him to a local hospital. Police did not release his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website.

