Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in a vehicle near Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting took place inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website.

Recommended for you

Load comments