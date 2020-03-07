GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in a vehicle near Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40, police said.
Investigators determined the shooting took place inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website.
