GREENSBORO — A man was shot in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Pyramids Village on Monday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.  

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition was unknown, according to police. 

Greensboro police are not releasing any suspect information at this time. They are investigating the aggravated assault, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

