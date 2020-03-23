GREENSBORO — A man was shot in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Pyramids Village on Monday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition was unknown, according to police.
Greensboro police are not releasing any suspect information at this time. They are investigating the aggravated assault, according to a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
