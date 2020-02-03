BURLINGTON — A man was seriously injured Monday evening after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Burlington police said in a news release.
Kevin Jesus Torres Ibarra, 20, was taken to Moses Cone hospital after the incident, according to the release.
At 6:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Morgan Hill Terrace and Hazel Drive in reference to a shooting. While en route, officers were advised that Ibarra had driven to Ken's Quickie Mart at 1309 Rauhut Drive.
Upon arrival, the officers located Ibarra in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Ibarra was treated at the scene by Burlington police and fire units until Alamance County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital. Ibarra was undergoing treatment and it is believed his condition is not life-threatening, according to the release.
Authorities believe Ibarra and the suspect knew each other and officers have no reason to believe that last week's homicide and this incident are related.
The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information about Monday's shooting to contact them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
