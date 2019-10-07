GREENSBORO — A man robbed a tobacco shop on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded to the robbery at Charlie’s Tobacco at about 3:15 p.m. A man entered the store at 3720 Battleground Ave. and confronted the clerk, implying that he was armed. No weapon was displayed and the man took an undetermined amount money and property from the business before fleeing on foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
