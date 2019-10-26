ASHEBORO — A man who allegedly threatened a Randolph County homeowner, smashed into a nearby business, and crashed a vehicle in Guilford County in September has been released from the hospital and is now in jail.
John Paul Abbott, 37, formerly of East Academy Street, Asheboro, is in Randolph County Jail with bail set at $150,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Abbott was served Friday at the jail with arrest warrants for felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, probation violation and felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon among other felony charges.
Abbott also has outstanding warrants for arrest in McDowell County for multiple crimes including felony flee/elude arrest and felony possession of methamphetamine.
The events began shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 in the 5600 block of Mack Lineberry Road in Randolph County. A man came home and noticed trash in front of his house and began picking up it up. A red truck pulled into his driveway and the driver, who the sheriff's office said was Abbott, approached the victim with a hammer, demanding the keys to victim's truck, the release said.
As passers-by slowed and began to stop, Abbott allegedly fled from the scene and the victim called 911 and reported the incident.
Abbott then went to a neighboring car lot and busted out a window of the business, entering the building and leaving without taking anything, the release said.
A deputy responding to the attempted robbery saw Abbott's pickup and began pursuing it.
The chase ended on Randleman Road in Guilford County after spike strips were deployed and Abbott's vehicle became disabled and struck a pole. Abbott was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Authorities determined that the pickup driven by Abbott was stolen earlier that day from a Franklinville residence.
The Highway Patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office also were involved during the chase.
