GREENSBORO — A man is recovering in a hospital Wednesday after being shot Wednesday. 

At 3:30 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting at Block 43 apartments at 3602 Clifton Road. 

Police found the man lying in the apartment parking lot. 

The man is in stable condition. 

Police are now searching for a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. 

