GREENSBORO — A man is recovering in a hospital Wednesday after being shot Wednesday.
At 3:30 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting at Block 43 apartments at 3602 Clifton Road.
Police found the man lying in the apartment parking lot.
The man is in stable condition.
Police are now searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.