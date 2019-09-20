High Point police cruiser

HIGH POINT — A man died Friday after being shot in the back on a High Point road, police said. 

At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Wise Avenue near Sharon Street and found the man lying in the road near a moped. 

Paramedics took the man to Moses Cone Hospital where he died, police said. 

His name is being withheld until family is notified. 

Officers said additional information will not be released while they interview witnesses.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments