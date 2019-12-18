A 21-year-old man was kidnapped and is now missing after a home invasion Monday in which three other people, including a 15-year-old, were tied up and assaulted with a firearm, a blunt instrument, knives and a Taser.
Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo was inside the home Monday and was last seen being forcefully removed from the home by two of three suspects involved in the crime, Capt. Steven Tollie of the Winston-Salem Police Department said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives also interviewed again two of the people police found at the house on Monday. Christian Brian Hernandez, 26, and Perla Molina Reyes, 25, told detectives that they had not told the truth in initial interviews. The house at 800 E. Sprague St. was being used to store and distribute illegal drugs and was being used to store proceeds from drug trafficking, Tollie said.
That meant the attack on Monday was not random; the three suspects targeted the house because of the illegal drug activity, Tollie said.
Hernandez and Reyes told police about Fregozo, whom Tollie said was also assaulted before he was taken from the house.
"For obvious reasons, we are concerned (about) his well-being," Tollie said.
Detectives have obtained surveillance footage showing two vehicles believed to be involved in the crime. The first appears to be a black Dodge Charger, model year 2015 to 2018, with after-market tinted windows.
The other vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban with after-market chrome wheels.
Winston-Salem police is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI in its investigation.
Tollie said the 15-year-old had minor injuries. He declined to say the juvenile's gender. He said that Reyes and Hernandez are recovering from severe injuries, including broken bones and contusions. They are expected to make a full recovery.
Tollie said he doesn't have an update on the descriptions of the suspects. They were all men wearing black clothing and they all stood about 6 feet in height.
Winston-Salem police have been at the house collecting evidence and trying to determine if the three suspects took anything from the house, Tollie said.
Anyone with information about Fregozo or the two vehicles is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. People also can contact CrimeStoppers through Facebook via "Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County."
