GREENSBORO — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Greensboro woman will be held without bail after his first appearance Monday.
Leon Mandell Brimley, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of of 30-year-old Mamie Yvonne Martin. He also faces two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and injury to personal property.
Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Robert Enoch told District Court Judge Betty Brown that an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge will be dropped because the victim died.
Brimley also has three probation violations.
Enoch did not discuss details about Martin's death.
Brown ordered Brimley be held without bail and appointed the Capital Defender's Office, which provides legal representation to indigent defendants, to represent him.
Greensboro Police responded at 5:10 p.m. on June 11 to the Cavalier Inn, 312 W. JJ Drive, and found Martin suffering from gunshot wounds. She died a week later.
Brimley was taken into custody on Friday in Durham.