The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an unidentified man found at a house in Kernersville.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1100 block of Glennview Drive, the sheriff's office said Thursday. When they got to the house, they found a dead man with a gunshot wound.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations division took over the investigation. The sheriff's office said in the news release that the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute and that investigators are not seeking any suspects.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the man's name until the next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
