Police are trying to determine a motive in the death of a Winston-Salem man.
David Perez Pineda, 31, of 801 Tara Ct., was found fatally shot in the street Wednesday evening, police said.
Officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 2200 block of Cole Road about 10:35 p.m. When they arrived they found Pineda lying in the grass near a driveway, said Lt. Gregory Dorn. He was shot once.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear why he was there. The resident of the house didn't know Pineda, Dorn said.
He had injuries consistent with gunfire, police said. Despite efforts to revive Pineda, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not immediately clear what Pineda was doing in the area.
Police are investigating whether he was killed in a drive-by shooting or whether he was killed in another manner, Dorn said. He was unarmed.
Detectives are searching for a motive in the homicide. It doesn't appear that he was robbed, Dorn said.
The shooting is unrelated to three shootings that police say are linked: at the Nova Lounge on April 7, at a child's birthday party in the 2400 block of Ivy Avenue on April 13, and at a cookout party in the 4200 block of Cody Drive on May 18.
Police ask anyone with information about Pineda's shooting to call 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. They can also call En Español 336-728-3904. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
This is the ninth homicide of the year, compared to 12 homicides at this point last year.