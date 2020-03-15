HIGH POINT — A series of strange 911 calls and gunfire at an apartment complex preceeded the fatal shooting of a man by a High Point police officer this morning, according to a news release from the department.
Police have not released the name of the man, who they said pointed a gun at responding officers who had broken into his apartment to check on his welfare, according to the release.
Prior to the fatal shooting, Police had responded to a series of calls to the address in the 700 block of Westchester Drive on Saturday and early today.
An "unknown trouble call" occurred at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, when a caller from the address said people were outside causing a disturbance and wanting to fight. The caller was very vague on details, according to the release.
The caller made a second call to 911 indicating that two males outside wanted to shoot officers, but he was unable to give any description or details, according to the release. Officers responded but did not find any disturbance or anyone outside and cleared the scene.
More than a hour later Saturday, dispatchers received several 911 hang-ups from the same cellphone that made the unknown trouble call earlier that night. Each time dispatchers would call the number back and it would go to voicemail. Officers responded to the address again and attempted to contact the resident, but nobody came to the door and the officers cleared the scene, according to the news release.
Dispatchers received another call at 10:26 p.m. Saturday from the same number and the caller complained that someone came to his door impersonating an officer. The dispatcher told the caller that this was an actual officer who had responded to the earlier 911 hang-ups.
Because the previous calls appeared to be false, a police supervisor reviewed the notes and canceled police response to the latest call, according to the release.
At 5:46 a.m. today, someone in an adjacent apartment building called 911 and said they heard multiple shots fired. The responding officers were able to determine the shots involved the apartment of the original caller. They went to that location and found a bullet hole through the front door.
The bullet had passed through the breezeway and entered the adjacent occupied apartment, however no one was injured there, according to the release.
The officers evacuated nearby apartments, set up a perimeter around the man's apartment and attempted to contact him for several hours, with no response and no movement seen inside.
The department activated its tactical team, which then took over the call.
Concerned the man had shot himself, officers sought and received a search warrant to enter the apartment and investigate the gunfire, according to the release.
At about 10:15 a.m., officers approached the apartment with protective ballistic equipment and tried numerous times to get the man to answer the door. Officers then forced their way into the apartment, intending to send in a remote-controlled camera to check the scene, according to the release.
However, once the door was opened, the man appeared from the back with a gun and advanced toward the officers, who were still outside the door, according to the release.
The man failed to heed commands to stop and drop the weapon, and one officer shot and struck him, according to the release.
The man collapsed and the tactical team entered, securing him and the weapon, and began first aid. EMS responded and transported the man to a medical facility, but he subsequently died from the injury, according to the release. No officers were injured during the incident.
The State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure under these circumstances.
The identification of the man will be released at a later time pending notification of immediate family, according to the release. The 911 calls and dispatch reports are anticipated to be made available on Monday.
