GREENSBORO — A man is facing numerous charges Monday after firing a shotgun at a deputy's vehicle.
A Guilford County Sheriff's Office news release said the shooting happened at 11:53 p.m. when David Hylton, 62, fired at the vehicle driven by Deputy R.A. Roman.
The shooting happened at 4523 Alliance Church Road in Greensboro.
Deputies charged Hylton with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by point a weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, two counts of communicating threats, eight counts of discharging firearms , two counts of communicating threats, eight counts of discharge of firearms, two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner and armed to the terror of the people.
Hylton is being held under a $500,000 bail.