BURLINGTON — An 18-year-old man faces a new charge in a Jan. 30 shooting that left one person injured and a 16 year old dead.
Makai Jacobi Steele, 18, of Burlington is now charged with first-degree murder, police said Wednesday in a news release. He previously was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Steele is being held in the Alamance County Jail without bail on the new charge, and $250,000 secured bail on the earlier charge, jail records show.
On Friday, police said they arrested two more Burlington men in the fatal shooting.
Eighteen-year-old Geki Rahmel Gwynn is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said. Nineteen-year-old Nasia Kawan Kimber McAdoo received a $60,000 secure bail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He's no longer listed in the online jail roster.
Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 30 to the 100 block of East Holt Street in reference to a shooting.
A 16-year-old boy died at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the teenager, who they said lived in Burlington. Torrance Daye Jr., 21, also of Burlington, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-229-3500 or call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.