BURLINGTON - Police say a man who crashed his car Friday night ran from the scene and left his 5-year-old son in the car before stealing another car and crashing it too.
Police and rescue crews were sent to the construction site on St. Mark's Church Road near Garden Road just before 10 p.m. Friday and found a crashed 2003 Acura and the child inside, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.
Yavier Luisan Jesurum, 30, ran to the McDonalds on South Church where he threatened to shoot the driver of a 2008 Toyota Highlander before stealing the vehicle, the release said. Jesurum then crashed the Highlander into Trinity Worship Center at 3157 S. Church St.
Jesurum then went into the church and left out of the north side of the building before going to a home on Fieldstone Drive, the release said.
Jesurum attempted to enter the house but was confronted by the homeowner. Officers took Jesurum into custody in front of the home.
Jesurum and his child were taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center to be evaluated, and the child was returned to his mother, the release said.
Both vehicles are considered a total loss, and the church sustained approximately $125,000 in damage, police said.
Jesurum is charged with felony hit and run, child abuse, two counts of driving while impaired, larceny of a motor vehicle, communicating threats, common law robbery, two counts of careless and reckless driving, misdemeanor hit and run, breaking and entering a house of worship, and first-degree burglary, police said. He is being held at Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
