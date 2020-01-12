Updated 12:20 p.m. Sunday
GREENSBORO — A Guilford County deputy got into a foot chase with a Greensboro man who allegedly pistol-whipped his girlfriend, but the deputy was unable to capture him, according to a new release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Alexander Wayne Gillett, 26, is considered armed and dangerous and was later seen by a Greensboro police officer in the area Home Depot on Battleground Avenue, according to the release issued early this morning.
Gillett faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also is wanted in Guilford County on separate charges including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation, Orange County officials said.
Gillett is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a gray jacket with a hood, gray pants and camouflage knee-length boots. His hair is short in the back and long in the front.
Anyone with information about Gillett's whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Posted Saturday:
HILLSBOROUGH — Authorities are looking for a Greensboro man in connection with a reported assault Friday and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Alexander Wayne Gillett, 26, is accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend Friday after she refused to break into a home on Nicks Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The home is in the western part of Orange County near the border with Alamance County.
He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also is wanted in Guilford County on separate charges including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation, Orange County officials said.
The sheriff's office said on Saturday that Gillett may be in the area of Brachenmere Trace, which is west of N.C. 54 just inside the Alamance County line and within walking distance of Nicks Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.