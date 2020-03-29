Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A man claiming he had a weapon robbed a gas station early today, according to a release from Greensboro police.

At 5:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Murphy Express Gas Station, 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane. They learned a man had entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money. The man, who had his face covered, left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.

