GREENSBORO — A man claiming he had a weapon robbed a gas station early today, according to a release from Greensboro police.
At 5:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Murphy Express Gas Station, 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane. They learned a man had entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money. The man, who had his face covered, left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The investigation is ongoing.
The panic ensues. Crimes like robberies, assaults and murders will skyrocket. Our community is already experiencing the highest crimes in some time. The panic created by the Progressive-Socialists and the elite left is stoking the fires of lawlessness. All part of their schemes.
