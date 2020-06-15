Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones.jpg

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting early Sunday morning of of 20-year-old Christopher Lopez, Greensboro Police said.

Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones, 22, turned himself in to the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Monday afternoon, according to a police news release.

The shooting took place on the 2100 block of Bulla St.

