GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting early Sunday morning of of 20-year-old Christopher Lopez, Greensboro Police said.
Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones, 22, turned himself in to the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Monday afternoon, according to a police news release.
The shooting took place on the 2100 block of Bulla St.
