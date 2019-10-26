WENTWORTH — A man faces charges after a chase Thursday that started in the Eden area and ended in a crash in Ridgeway, Va., the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

James Leon Murray Jr., 30, no address listed, was charged with felonious restraint and felony fleeing to elude arrest, the sheriff's office said Saturday in a news release. 

The chase started about 7:50 p.m. Thursday when deputies tried to stop a vehicle on N.C. 87 north of Eden that was being operated in a careless manner, the sheriff's office said.

However, the driver refused to stop and the passenger was seriously injured after jumping out, deputies said.

The driver fled into Virginia, where Henry County sheriff's deputies joined in the pursuit, before the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Morehead Avenue and Old Leaksville Road in Ridgeway. The driver fled on foot and was caught close to the crash site, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

Murray is being held in the Henry County Detention Center. Bail information was not immediately available.

