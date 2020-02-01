Makai Jacobi Steele

BURLINGTON — An 18-year-old Burlington man faces charges in a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and another person injured.

Makai Jacobi Steele, no address listed, was arrested Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said in a news release. He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bail.

Police said more arrests are possible.

Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of East Holt Street in reference to a shooting.

A 16-year-old boy died at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the teenager, who they said lived in Burlington. Torrance Daye Jr., 21, also of Burlington, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-229-3500 or call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

