A man wanted in an August armed robbery here that led to the death of a Greensboro K-9 officer during a chase has been arrested in Springfield, Mass.
Tafari Asanti Henderson-Samuels, 25, was arrested without incident about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
K-9 officer Rambo died on Aug. 16 after being struck by a vehicle while chasing Henderson-Samuels who, authorities said at the time, was wanted in connection with a robbery and fled from officers.
When Rambo was struck, his handler, Officer Clint Franklin, rushed the dog to the emergency vet but he died of his injuries.
The K-9 officer is credited in his three-year career with nabbing 25 criminals, uncovering more than a dozen discarded firearms and finding evidence in 50 criminal cases.
Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said Greensboro police tracked Henderson-Samuels to Springfield, Mass., where investigators worked with state police, Springfield police, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Hampden County deputies to make the arrest.
On Thursday morning they tracked Henderson-Samuels in a 2009 Subaru Outback with Massachusetts plates and pulled him over.
Authorities also said they found 33 packets of suspected heroin on Henderson-Samuels after conducting a search.
Procopio said that in Massachusetts, Henderson-Samuels faces charges of possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute and fugitive from North Carolina. He will also face charges in North Carolina connected to a robbery.
Henderson-Samuels was arrested in 2017 on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 20-year-old Steven Lamar Smith, the News & Record previously reported. N.C. Department of Public Safety records show a conviction for a possession of a firearm by a felon for the same offense date as the homicide. He was released on that charge in March.
Greensboro police did not immediately return to a voicemail seeking comment.
