A man wanted in an August armed robbery here that led to the death of a Greensboro K-9 officer during a chase has been arrested in Springfield, Mass. 

Tafari Asanti Henderson-Samuels, 25, was arrested without incident about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.

K-9 officer Rambo died on Aug. 16 after being struck by a vehicle while chasing Henderson-Samuels who, authorities said at the time, was wanted in connection with a robbery and fled from officers. 

When Rambo was struck, his handler, Officer Clint Franklin, rushed the dog to the emergency vet but he died of his injuries. 

The K-9 officer is credited in his three-year career with nabbing 25 criminals, uncovering more than a dozen discarded firearms and finding evidence in 50 criminal cases. 

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said Greensboro police tracked Henderson-Samuels to Springfield, Mass., where investigators worked with state police, Springfield police, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Hampden County deputies to make the arrest. 

On Thursday morning they tracked Henderson-Samuels in a 2009 Subaru Outback with Massachusetts plates and pulled him over. 

Authorities also said they found 33 packets of suspected heroin on Henderson-Samuels after conducting a search. 

Procopio said that in Massachusetts, Henderson-Samuels faces charges of possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute and fugitive from North Carolina. He will also face charges in North Carolina connected to a robbery. 

Henderson-Samuels was arrested in 2017 on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 20-year-old Steven Lamar Smith, the News & Record previously reported. N.C. Department of Public Safety records show a conviction for a possession of a firearm by a felon for the same offense date as the homicide. He was released on that charge in March. 

Greensboro police did not immediately return to a voicemail seeking comment. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments