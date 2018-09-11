GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a 40-year-old man today in Winston-Salem who is a suspect in Saturday's bank robbery here at a Truliant Federal Credit Union.
Greensboro police said in a news release Taskeen Lawrence Tyler, no address given, was arrested in Winston-Salem in an unrelated incident where he faces weapons and drug charges.
In the Greensboro case, he will be charged with the robbery Saturday morning of the Truliant Federal Credit Union at 2914 S. Elm-Eugene St., police said.
Police said a handgun was recovered when Tyler was arrested.
U.S. marshals also sought Tyler on charges of violating post release supervision for leaving a halfway house.
Forsyth County Jail records indicate Tyler is being held without bail on a federal detainer as well as a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.